Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 13.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 724,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,331 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $20,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,199,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,523,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,899,000 after acquiring an additional 57,717 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 46,035 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,232,000 after acquiring an additional 40,157 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,358,000 after acquiring an additional 34,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $26.86 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $31.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.95.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BATRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

