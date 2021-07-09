Geode Capital Management LLC Has $20.29 Million Stock Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 534,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,567 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.48% of H&E Equipment Services worth $20,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,979,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,584,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,245,000 after buying an additional 316,677 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 242,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,925,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,211,000 after purchasing an additional 214,299 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,099,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.47. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.05, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.25.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

