Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 17,479 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.16% of CorVel worth $21,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 92.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.53, for a total transaction of $201,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $425,590.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,538,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,360,689.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,656 shares of company stock worth $8,451,044. 49.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $138.51 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $140.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.60.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 8.39%.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

