Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,272,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,957 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.61% of Harsco worth $21,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 48.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 39,580 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Harsco by 867.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 28,718 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,250,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Harsco by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 118,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 902,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,485,000 after acquiring an additional 381,137 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSC stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.45 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Harsco Co. has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.94 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

