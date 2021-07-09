Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,578 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,989 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $20,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 716.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,261,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,551,000 after buying an additional 1,107,385 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,647,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,038,000 after buying an additional 345,778 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,408,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPLD opened at $40.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.71. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.17 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $424,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,355,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,723,891.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 277,375 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,611 shares of company stock worth $4,791,731 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPLD. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

