Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,173,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,371 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $112,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth $2,060,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,082,000 after buying an additional 30,060 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 17,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FND stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,419. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.43 and a one year high of $116.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $664,996.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,749 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,629,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,592,852. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FND. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

