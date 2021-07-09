Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Decreases Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,802 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,263 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.92% of Watsco worth $93,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

WSO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.60.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 13.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Watsco stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.46. 657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,580. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.64. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.35 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.27%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.