Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $174.73 Million Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 11.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 653,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,620 shares during the quarter. MongoDB makes up 0.9% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $174,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MongoDB by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,954,000 after buying an additional 554,855 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,895,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,925,000 after acquiring an additional 39,565 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 37.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 547,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,514,000 after acquiring an additional 148,435 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $195,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total value of $1,351,117.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,598,222.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.66, for a total transaction of $2,246,953.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,303,611.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,788 shares of company stock worth $58,359,313 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDB traded down $6.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $345.80. 3,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,505. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.27 and a 1 year high of $428.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $316.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.18 and a beta of 0.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.25.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

