Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Raises Position in Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) by 18.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,021,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470,577 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.08% of Renalytix AI worth $77,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNLX. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Renalytix AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. Parian Global Management LP lifted its stake in Renalytix AI by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,075,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 220,503 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Renalytix AI by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 154,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 32,174 shares in the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RNLX stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.67. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,622. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.05. Renalytix AI plc has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $35.71.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Investec raised shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Renalytix AI Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

