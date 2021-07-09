Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 15,020 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,020 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.72% of 10x Genomics worth $141,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 481.8% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

In related news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $289,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $45,707.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 181,069 shares of company stock valued at $33,076,897 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.94. 3,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,378. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.48. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.75 million. Analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

