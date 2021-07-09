Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 226,328 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,855,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,328 shares during the quarter. 1Life Healthcare makes up about 1.2% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 4.26% of 1Life Healthcare worth $228,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ONEM. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 3.2% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 2.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,298,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,758,000 after purchasing an additional 34,250 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $1,125,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $1,222,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ONEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ:ONEM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,407. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.39.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $338,027.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,305 shares of company stock worth $1,910,186. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

