Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

Get Givaudan alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GVDNY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Givaudan from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.00.

GVDNY opened at $94.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49 and a beta of 0.48. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $73.05 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.28.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

See Also: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Givaudan (GVDNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.