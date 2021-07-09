Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target Raised to GBX 355

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 355 ($4.64) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

GLEN has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Glencore from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Glencore from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 341.71 ($4.46).

Get Glencore alerts:

LON:GLEN opened at GBX 307.65 ($4.02) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.10. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 150.59 ($1.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 339.40 ($4.43). The company has a market cap of £40.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 953.35.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.