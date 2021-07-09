Global Partner Acquisition Corp II’s (NASDAQ:GPACU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 12th

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II’s (NASDAQ:GPACU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, July 12th. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II had issued 27,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

