GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani Sells 2,980 Shares

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

GoDaddy stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of -27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.39.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 755.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. tru Independence LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.07.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

