Gold Poker (GPKR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.00

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $17,028.13 and approximately $6.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gold Poker has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00046084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00117681 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.17 or 0.00163963 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,415.25 or 0.99953345 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.41 or 0.00941727 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.