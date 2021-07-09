Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GDEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $43.54 on Thursday. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $46.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.53.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.52 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $538,509.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $528,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. Hill Path Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 255.8% during the first quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 1,311,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,141,000 after purchasing an additional 943,200 shares in the last quarter. 1060 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the first quarter worth $3,497,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the first quarter worth $2,955,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the first quarter worth $2,414,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 92.4% during the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 146,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 70,317 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.