Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Minerals Company is a mining company with a focus on exploration, development, providing mine services, and growth through strategic business transactions. The Company has many exploration projects, primarily located in Argentina, Peru, Chile and Mexico, including the advanced-stage El Quevar project in the Salta Province of northwestern Argentina and the Zacatecas project in Mexico. Currently, Golden Minerals manages the San Cristóbal silver and zinc mine in Bolivia, one of the largest open pit silver, zinc and lead mines and processing facilities in the world. The Company intends to identify and capitalize on other opportunities to earn fees or equity interests in mine development projects or mining operations. Golden Minerals is also actively pursuing growth through strategic opportunities, including acquisitions, joint ventures and asset consolidations. Golden Minerals Company is based in Golden, Colorado. “

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Golden Minerals from $0.92 to $1.07 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $0.96.

Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.58 million, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.66. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.30.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 89.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Golden Minerals will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUMN. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Golden Minerals by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,032,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 232,818 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Golden Minerals by 20.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 30,365 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Golden Minerals by 96.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 346,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Minerals (AUMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.