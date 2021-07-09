Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 150,771 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,107,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,771 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.64% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $68,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 8,439,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,343,000 after purchasing an additional 178,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,354,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,256,000 after buying an additional 84,169 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,799,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,658,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 423,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,206,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

NASDAQ KBWB opened at $61.62 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $69.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.331 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.