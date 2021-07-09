Goldman Sachs Group Inc Acquires 4,952 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Stock

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 4,952 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $23,621.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 1,035 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $10,350.00.

On Sunday, May 23rd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 2,036 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $22,110.96.

On Monday, May 17th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 5,562 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $64,185.48.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 2,877 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $7,250.04.

On Friday, June 11th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 848 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,433.76.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 20,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00.

Shares of ENLC opened at $6.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.63 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $6.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.52.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 152.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENLC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

