Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 99,476 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 13.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 866,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,476 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $64,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 148,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 151.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,120,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 539.2% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYF stock opened at $79.95 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $83.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.54.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

