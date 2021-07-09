Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 77,453 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,453 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Westlake Chemical worth $71,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.27.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $86.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Westlake Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.38 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 47.16%.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 73.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

