Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $73.64 Million Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 89.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 444,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,594,481 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $73,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the first quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of The Middleby by 211.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Middleby by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIDD opened at $167.86 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.73.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MIDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CL King raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Middleby in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.11.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

