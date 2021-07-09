Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 27,096 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 743,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,096 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.03% of Shutterstock worth $66,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Shutterstock by 628.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the first quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $100.96 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.09 and a fifty-two week high of $104.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.49.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 67,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $6,028,702.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,327,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,007,460.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $90,657.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,055 shares of company stock valued at $15,573,352 over the last three months. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSTK. Truist Securities increased their target price on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their target price on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

