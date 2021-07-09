Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 252,681 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,766,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 252,681 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $70,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arconic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,796,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arconic by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,441,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,239,000 after buying an additional 2,004,440 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter valued at $31,937,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter valued at $29,888,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter valued at $20,661,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $186,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $371,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,756 shares of company stock worth $788,073. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arconic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

ARNC stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. Arconic Co. has a 52 week low of $13.96 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.69.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

