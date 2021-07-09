Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 461,179 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,246,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461,179 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $63,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TAP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.08.

Shares of TAP opened at $52.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.00. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

