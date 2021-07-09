Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at Eight Capital

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price objective decreased by Eight Capital from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Eight Capital currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FOOD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a na rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Goodfood Market in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.94.

TSE FOOD opened at C$9.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$670.49 million and a PE ratio of -254.17. Goodfood Market has a 12-month low of C$5.96 and a 12-month high of C$14.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

