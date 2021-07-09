Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIX) Trading Down 0.1%

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.91. 451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 57,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

About Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIX)

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

