Gourmet Galaxy Price Tops $0.35 on Exchanges (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $309,738.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00055004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $298.68 or 0.00893954 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005227 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

