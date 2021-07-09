Governors Lane LP Acquires Shares of 745,000 AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX)

Governors Lane LP bought a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 745,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in AEA-Bridges Impact by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

AEA-Bridges Impact stock remained flat at $$9.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,907. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.76. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $11.42.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

