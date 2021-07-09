Governors Lane LP Has $57.74 Million Stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Governors Lane LP lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,770,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 325,146 shares during the period. MGM Growth Properties comprises 3.9% of Governors Lane LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Governors Lane LP owned approximately 1.15% of MGM Growth Properties worth $57,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

MGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.09.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,472. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.96. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $37.64.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.15%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

