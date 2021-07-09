Governors Lane LP Invests $10.12 Million in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU)

Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,120,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LDHAU. Marcho Partners LLP acquired a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $20,189,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $7,590,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $5,060,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $5,060,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $5,007,000.

LDH Growth Corp I stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,160. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.05. LDH Growth Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

