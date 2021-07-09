Governors Lane LP Invests $8.01 Million in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU)

Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,008,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter worth $4,814,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter worth $201,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter worth $10,010,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter worth $501,000.

Shares of Gores Technology Partners stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.03. 34 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,792. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

