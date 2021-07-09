Governors Lane LP Makes New $4.94 Million Investment in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU)

Governors Lane LP bought a new position in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth about $1,281,000. Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new position in Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth about $1,954,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth about $12,350,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth about $8,685,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Shares of FINMU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 4,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,721. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99. Marlin Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $11.18.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

