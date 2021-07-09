Governors Lane LP Trims Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Governors Lane LP reduced its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up approximately 1.1% of Governors Lane LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Governors Lane LP owned about 0.06% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $16,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WLTW. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $1,631,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $745,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

WLTW traded up $3.98 on Friday, reaching $228.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,351. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.79. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WLTW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.11.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

