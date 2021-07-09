Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 6,350 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $313,327,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,202,000 after buying an additional 1,781,972 shares during the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $261,586,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2,814.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,310,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,328,000 after buying an additional 1,265,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $134,195,000. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,274,918.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,424.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $4,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 918,100 shares worth $103,305,104. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PTON shares. Loop Capital began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Peloton Interactive stock traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.85. 26,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,323,745. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.79. The company has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.23 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

