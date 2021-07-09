Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

GPMT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, CEO John A. Taylor acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $127,890.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 49,538 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

GPMT stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,426. The stock has a market cap of $798.51 million, a PE ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.35. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $15.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 91.74%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

