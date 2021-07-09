Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $687.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to announce sales of $687.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $686.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $688.20 million. Green Plains reported sales of $417.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPRE. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens raised Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

In related news, Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $510,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,143.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $1,136,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,129.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Green Plains by 4,114.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $134,000.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $32.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

