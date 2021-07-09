Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Invests $209,000 in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $40.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $26.68 and a 52 week high of $43.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 112.60% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 117.14%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

