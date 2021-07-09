Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Desjardins

Desjardins started coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $16.25 price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Friday, April 9th.

GBNH opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.31. Greenbrook TMS has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.12.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter worth about $631,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of depression and related psychiatric services.

