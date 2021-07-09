Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.200-$10.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Group 1 Automotive also updated its Q2 guidance to $10.20-10.70 EPS.

Shares of GPI stock traded up $10.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.97. 1,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.44. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $175.04.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 7.31%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPI. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.60.

In other news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.