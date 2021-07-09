Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 10,646 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STWD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 318.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 157,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 119,902 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $25.39 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. The company had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.67%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

