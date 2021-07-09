Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 349 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 128,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after buying an additional 40,270 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,841,000 after acquiring an additional 19,729 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BC opened at $95.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.18. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

BC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.80.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

