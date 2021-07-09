Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,187 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. AGNC Investment’s revenue was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

AGNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.14.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

