Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,190 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.36% of BlackRock Income Trust worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,641,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,737,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 123,116 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 116.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 956,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 513,752 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 888,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 304,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 819,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 89,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock Income Trust stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0344 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

