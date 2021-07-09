Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,044 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Medifast worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the first quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medifast alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $225.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $154,518.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,481 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,977 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $278.93 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.59 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 85.97%. The business had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MED shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.