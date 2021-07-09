Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 5,543 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,543 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 51.1% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,931 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 13.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Boundary Creek Advisors LP bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth $2,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI opened at $75.52 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $90.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.80 and a beta of 0.14.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 410.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $373,300.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 37,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,858.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,348. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

