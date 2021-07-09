Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Sells $2,298,500.00 in Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $2,298,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,991,745.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Helen Torley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $1,983,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $2,151,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 1.47. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.55.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The company had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 391.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 556,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,210,000 after acquiring an additional 443,429 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 487,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,338,000 after acquiring an additional 57,071 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HALO. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.78.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

