Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to post sales of $100.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.74 million to $122.20 million. Halozyme Therapeutics reported sales of $55.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year sales of $415.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $384.61 million to $484.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $604.62 million, with estimates ranging from $566.30 million to $690.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The company had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $2,151,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $25,259,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,499,896. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

