Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Hamilton Lane posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 407.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.17 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 52.77%. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on HLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.75.

HLNE traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $91.52. The company had a trading volume of 726 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,437. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $59.64 and a 52-week high of $97.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,713,000 after acquiring an additional 83,747 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 17.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,589,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,361,000 after acquiring an additional 390,376 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 12.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,796,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,098,000 after acquiring an additional 199,300 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 87.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,923,000 after acquiring an additional 838,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,021,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,498,000 after acquiring an additional 49,098 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

